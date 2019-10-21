Former world No 1 Andy Murray, who contemplated retirement earlier this year before undergoing career-saving hip surgery, fought back from a set and break down in the third to claim his 46th career title.
The world No 243 battled for about two-and-a-half hours for his 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stanislas Wawrinka in the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday.
This is his first ATP title since March 2017 and a major landmark on his return to the ATP Tour with a metal hip. In the process, the 32-year-old became the lowest-ranked ATP champion since No 355 Pablo Andujar triumphed at the 2018 Marrakech Open.
The Scottish player’s win was celebrated by the tennis community, including his beaten opponent Wawrinka who is looking for his own comeback title.
Here’s a look at how tennis players and fans reacted to Murray’s milestone win.