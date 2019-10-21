Former world No 1 Andy Murray, who contemplated retirement earlier this year before undergoing career-saving hip surgery, fought back from a set and break down in the third to claim his 46th career title.

The world No 243 battled for about two-and-a-half hours for his 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stanislas Wawrinka in the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday.

This is his first ATP title since March 2017 and a major landmark on his return to the ATP Tour with a metal hip. In the process, the 32-year-old became the lowest-ranked ATP champion since No 355 Pablo Andujar triumphed at the 2018 Marrakech Open.

The Scottish player’s win was celebrated by the tennis community, including his beaten opponent Wawrinka who is looking for his own comeback title.

Here’s a look at how tennis players and fans reacted to Murray’s milestone win.

@andy_murray it’s always been a pleasure sharing a court with you, great to have you back & congrats on a strong tournament!

Antwerp thank you for your love & support, and for a special day on court today!🥈🙏🏻🇧🇪🖤💛❤️

#Antwerp #Final #BackToWork #TrustTheProcess #Belgium #Love pic.twitter.com/sDZ2b4ICP0 — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) October 20, 2019

Back in the winners circle again!!!Amazing @andymurray and of course a big well done to all the team 👍💪 #antwerp pic.twitter.com/oAuBtDuvc2 — jamie delgado (@DelgadoJamie) October 20, 2019

Andy ******* Murray!!!! — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) October 20, 2019

What can i say @andy_murray ?🤷🏻‍♂️

Makes me so happy to see you succeed..insane what you’ve done this week after everything u went through..truly inspiring ❤️will have 🍷 tonight to celebrate with you from a distance. 🎩 off Sir Andy — Feliciano López (@feliciano_lopez) October 20, 2019

Hip hip hurray Murray . Amazing stuff. Congrats to the whole team @andy_murray — Ivan Ljubicic (@theljubicic) October 20, 2019

Can’t believe @andy_murray has won his 1st Atp singles title with a metal hip.Incredible effort. What a competitor to win from a set and a break down against Stan the man. Who would have believed it. Amazing — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) October 20, 2019

From the brink of retirement to a champion once more...@andy_murray's 2019 comeback story is inspirational 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2CiVxr3kXM — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 20, 2019

Don't think it can be overstated what a physical and mental beast Andy Murray is. Just nine months ago, he was done, finished, thanks for the memories. He was given a retirement video for crying out loud! Now he's in an ATP final. The guy is a complete one-off. — Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) October 19, 2019