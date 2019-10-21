Seventh season of Pro Kabaddi came to a close on Saturday with Bengal Warriors being crowned deserving champions after consistent performances through the season and a convincing all-round display on the big night that mattered.
Dabang Delhi KC might have finished on top of the table after the league phase but Warriors were the only side that the team from the capital city had not defeated, and in the final, that run continued.
Iran’s Mohammad Nabibakhsh was the star on the night for the side from Kolkata, standing in as the captain for the side in the absence of Maninder Singh (shoulder injury) and he led from the front in spectacular fashion.
Both team had to made it to the finals for the first time in their franchise history but it was Warriors who ended up lifting their first title.
Here’s a look back at the season’s top performers and the leaderboard for various important metrics as another compelling edition of the league came to an end:
Award winners
- Naveen Kumar, Most Valuable Player (Dabang Delhi KC): The record for most consecutive Super 10s (10 raid points in a match) before this season was eight matches, held by Pardeep Narwal. The record for most Super 10s in a season before this season began was 18, also held by Narwal. And a 20-year-old from Delhi shattered both those records in some style. Naveen Kumar set a new record of TWENTY ONE consecutive matches with a Super 10, a landmark that is going to be incredibly tough to break for as long as the league exists. He also registered a Super 10 in 22 out of the 23 matches he played, displaying unprecedented consistency. No wonder he won the MVP award after 18 points in the final for Delhi albeit in a losing cause.
- Pawan Sehrawat, Raider of the season (Bengaluru Bulls): He may not have been able to help the defending champions retain their crown, but, with 346 raid points to his name, Sehrawat emerged as the best raider of the season. After his MVP award in 2018, Sehrawat was once again the highest scoring raider of the season and finished his campaign with 346 raid points, making him the second player in the league’s history to score 300 raid points in a single season. Sehrawat also broke Pardeep Narwal’s record of the highest individual score in a single match by scoring 39 raid points against Haryana Steelers.
- Fazal Atrachali (Iran), Defender of the season (U Mumba): Mumbai’s inspirational Iranian skipper Fazel Atrachali ended the season as the highest tackle point scorer and was awarded the best defender award. This was Atrachali’s second campaign (after season four) where he emerged as the best defender of the season, making him the only player after Manjeet Chhillar to achieve that feat. Atrachali had 5 Super Tackles and four High 5s to show for his efforts in the season and scored 82 tackle points at an average of 3.2.
- Sumit, Best new young player of the season (UP Yoddha): Sumit was the second-best defender behind Atrachali in his first-ever Pro Kabaddi campaign. He also had the joint-most number of High 5s in the season at seven and the second-most number of successful tackles at 75. (Read more about his combination with UP captain and childhood friend here.)
Best raiders
Top 5 raiders of 2019
| Player
| Team
| Matches played
| Raid points (Total points)
| Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
| Bengaluru Bulls
| 24
| 346 (360)
| Pardeep Narwal
| Patna Pirates
| 22
| 302 (304)
| Naveen Kumar
| Dabang Delhi KC
| 23
| 301 (303)
| Siddharth Desai
| Telugu Titans
| 22
| 217 (220)
| Maninder Singh
| Bengal Warriors
| 20
| 205 (205)
Most Super 10s of 2019
(Super 10 = 10 raid points in a match)
| Player
| Team
| Matches played
| Super 10s
| Naveen Kumar
| Dabang Delhi KC
| 23
| 22
| Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
| Bengaluru Bulls
| 24
| 18
| Pardeep Narwal
| Patna Pirates
| 22
| 15
| Vikash Kandola
| Haryana Steelers
| 20
| 11
Most Do-or-die Raid Points in 2019
| Player
| Team
| Matches played
| Do-or-die raid points
| Vikash Kandola
| Haryana Steelers
| 20
| 42
| Pardeep Narwal
| Patna Pirates
| 22
| 41
| Abhishek Singh
| U Mumba
| 21
| 37
| Naveen Kumar
| Dabang Delhi
| 23
| 36
| Shrikant Jadhav
| UP Yoddha
| 22
| 28
Best defenders
Top 5 defenders of 2019
| Player
| Team
| Matches played
| Tackle points
| Fazel Atrachali
| U Mumba
| 24
| 82
| Sumit
| UP Yoddha
| 22
| 77
| Nitesh Kumar
| UP Yoddha
| 23
| 75
| Sandeep Kumar Dhull
| Jaipur Pink Panthers
| 22
| 73
| Baldev Singh
| Bengal Warriors
| 24
| 66
Most High 5s of 2019
(High 5 = five tackle points in a match)
| Player
| Team
| Matches played
| High 5s
| PO Surjeet Singh
| Puneri Paltan
| 21
| 7
| Sumit
| UP Yoddha
| 22
| 7
| Nitesh Kumar
| UP Yoddha
| 23
| 6
| Baldev Singh
| Bengal Warriors
| 24
| 6
Team metrics
Most points scored by a team in 2019
| Team
| Matches played
| Total points
| Dabang Delhi KC
| 24
| 890
| Bengal Warriors
| 24
| 868
| Bengaluru Warriors
| 24
| 868
Most raid points in 2019
| Team
| Matches played
| Raid points
| Bengaluru Bulls
| 24
| 533
| Dabang Delhi KC
| 24
| 532
| Bengal Warriors
| 24
| 513
Most points conceded in 2019
| Team
| Matches played
| Points conceded
| Bengaluru Bulls
| 24
| 855
| Dabang Delhi KC
| 24
| 823
| Puneri Paltan
| 22
| 816
Most all-outs inflicted in 2019
| Team
| Matches played
| All-outs inflicted
| Bengal Warriors
| 24
| 41
| Dabang Delhi KC
| 24
| 40
| Patna Pirates
| 22
| 34
Most all-outs conceded in 2019
| Team
| Matches played
| All outs conceded
| Puneri Paltan
| 22
| 37
| Telugu Titans
| 22
| 33
| Bengaluru Bulls
| 24
| 33