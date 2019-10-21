Seventh season of Pro Kabaddi came to a close on Saturday with Bengal Warriors being crowned deserving champions after consistent performances through the season and a convincing all-round display on the big night that mattered.

Dabang Delhi KC might have finished on top of the table after the league phase but Warriors were the only side that the team from the capital city had not defeated, and in the final, that run continued.

Iran’s Mohammad Nabibakhsh was the star on the night for the side from Kolkata, standing in as the captain for the side in the absence of Maninder Singh (shoulder injury) and he led from the front in spectacular fashion.

Both team had to made it to the finals for the first time in their franchise history but it was Warriors who ended up lifting their first title.

Here’s a look back at the season’s top performers and the leaderboard for various important metrics as another compelling edition of the league came to an end:

Award winners

Naveen Kumar, Most Valuable Player (Dabang Delhi KC): The record for most consecutive Super 10s (10 raid points in a match) before this season was eight matches, held by Pardeep Narwal. The record for most Super 10s in a season before this season began was 18, also held by Narwal. And a 20-year-old from Delhi shattered both those records in some style. Naveen Kumar set a new record of TWENTY ONE consecutive matches with a Super 10, a landmark that is going to be incredibly tough to break for as long as the league exists. He also registered a Super 10 in 22 out of the 23 matches he played, displaying unprecedented consistency. No wonder he won the MVP award after 18 points in the final for Delhi albeit in a losing cause.

The record for most consecutive Super 10s (10 raid points in a match) before this season was eight matches, held by Pardeep Narwal. The record for most Super 10s in a season before this season began was 18, also held by Narwal. And a 20-year-old from Delhi shattered both those records in some style. Naveen Kumar set a new record of TWENTY ONE consecutive matches with a Super 10, a landmark that is going to be incredibly tough to break for as long as the league exists. He also registered a Super 10 in 22 out of the 23 matches he played, displaying unprecedented consistency. No wonder he won the MVP award after 18 points in the final for Delhi albeit in a losing cause. Pawan Sehrawat, Raider of the season (Bengaluru Bulls): He may not have been able to help the defending champions retain their crown, but, with 346 raid points to his name, Sehrawat emerged as the best raider of the season. After his MVP award in 2018, Sehrawat was once again the highest scoring raider of the season and finished his campaign with 346 raid points, making him the second player in the league’s history to score 300 raid points in a single season. Sehrawat also broke Pardeep Narwal’s record of the highest individual score in a single match by scoring 39 raid points against Haryana Steelers.



He may not have been able to help the defending champions retain their crown, but, with 346 raid points to his name, Sehrawat emerged as the best raider of the season. After his MVP award in 2018, Sehrawat was once again the highest scoring raider of the season and finished his campaign with 346 raid points, making him the second player in the league’s history to score 300 raid points in a single season. Sehrawat also broke Pardeep Narwal’s record of the highest individual score in a single match by scoring 39 raid points against Haryana Steelers. Fazal Atrachali (Iran), Defender of the season (U Mumba): Mumbai’s inspirational Iranian skipper Fazel Atrachali ended the season as the highest tackle point scorer and was awarded the best defender award. This was Atrachali’s second campaign (after season four) where he emerged as the best defender of the season, making him the only player after Manjeet Chhillar to achieve that feat. Atrachali had 5 Super Tackles and four High 5s to show for his efforts in the season and scored 82 tackle points at an average of 3.2.

Mumbai’s inspirational Iranian skipper Fazel Atrachali ended the season as the highest tackle point scorer and was awarded the best defender award. This was Atrachali’s second campaign (after season four) where he emerged as the best defender of the season, making him the only player after Manjeet Chhillar to achieve that feat. Atrachali had 5 Super Tackles and four High 5s to show for his efforts in the season and scored 82 tackle points at an average of 3.2. Sumit, Best new young player of the season (UP Yoddha): Sumit was the second-best defender behind Atrachali in his first-ever Pro Kabaddi campaign. He also had the joint-most number of High 5s in the season at seven and the second-most number of successful tackles at 75. (Read more about his combination with UP captain and childhood friend here.)

Best raiders

Top 5 raiders of 2019 Player Team Matches played Raid points (Total points) Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 24 346 (360) Pardeep Narwal Patna Pirates 22 302 (304) Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi KC 23 301 (303) Siddharth Desai Telugu Titans 22 217 (220) Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 20 205 (205)

Most Super 10s of 2019 Player Team Matches played Super 10s Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi KC 23 22 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 24 18 Pardeep Narwal Patna Pirates 22 15 Vikash Kandola Haryana Steelers 20 11 (Super 10 = 10 raid points in a match)

Most Do-or-die Raid Points in 2019 Player Team Matches played Do-or-die raid points Vikash Kandola Haryana Steelers 20 42 Pardeep Narwal Patna Pirates 22 41 Abhishek Singh U Mumba 21 37 Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 23 36 Shrikant Jadhav UP Yoddha 22 28

Best defenders

Top 5 defenders of 2019 Player Team Matches played Tackle points Fazel Atrachali U Mumba 24 82 Sumit UP Yoddha 22 77 Nitesh Kumar UP Yoddha 23 75 Sandeep Kumar Dhull Jaipur Pink Panthers 22 73 Baldev Singh Bengal Warriors 24 66

Most High 5s of 2019 Player Team Matches played High 5s PO Surjeet Singh Puneri Paltan 21 7 Sumit UP Yoddha 22 7 Nitesh Kumar UP Yoddha 23 6 Baldev Singh Bengal Warriors 24 6 (High 5 = five tackle points in a match)

Team metrics

Most points scored by a team in 2019 Team Matches played Total points Dabang Delhi KC 24 890 Bengal Warriors 24 868 Bengaluru Warriors 24 868

Most raid points in 2019 Team Matches played Raid points Bengaluru Bulls 24 533 Dabang Delhi KC 24 532 Bengal Warriors 24 513

Most points conceded in 2019 Team Matches played Points conceded Bengaluru Bulls 24 855 Dabang Delhi KC 24 823 Puneri Paltan 22 816

Most all-outs inflicted in 2019 Team Matches played All-outs inflicted Bengal Warriors 24 41 Dabang Delhi KC 24 40 Patna Pirates 22 34