India’s first-choice Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha suffered an injury on his right ring finger during the South African second innings as Rishabh Pant kept wickets in the final hour on day three of the final Test match, here.

The 35-year-old Saha, who was phenomenal behind the stumps in the second Test in Pune, was hurt in the 27th over, while keeping to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

“Wriddhiman Saha had a ball impact on his right ring finger. He is being treated and is doing well. He will be assessed [Tuesday] morning,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India have said.

It was George Linde who tried to play a cut but missed and Saha got hit on his right ring finger which prompted physio Nitin Patel to escort him back to the dressing room.

For the remainder of the third day, Pant kept wickets and become the second substitute wicketkeeper for India in Testts after the new rules allowing a player outside the XI to don the gloves came into effect in 2017.

The first substitute ‘keeper for India was Dinesh Karthik, who replaced Parthiv Patel in the final Test against South Africa in Johannesburg in January, 2018.