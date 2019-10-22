India defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third and final Test in Ranchi on Tuesday to bag the three-match series 3-0.

This was Virat Kohli’s 11th series win as captain and the first clean sweep over the Proteas who were no match for the hosts. This was India’s 11th successive series triumph on home soil.

The scoreline was not only an indicator of India’s absolute dominance but also the decline in standard of South African cricket as the visitors couldn’t handle the might of India’s batting and the fiery pace attack.

This was India’s sixth clean sweep at home in a three-Test series and the side hardly put a foot wrong throughout, winning the first Test by 203 runs and the second one by an innings and 137 runs.

What stood out was how lethal the Indian pace attack looked despite Jasprit Bumrah’s absence due to a stress fracture. Rarely has there been a series where the impact of pacers has been as much as the spinners.

“You guys have seen how we’re playing. Making things happen on pitches that don’t seem to offer too much, is something we’re very proud of,” said skipper Kohli after the final Test.

Here are some of the important statistics from the series:

Sixes in this India-South Africa Test series:



Total - 65 [Joint-most sixes in a Test series]



By India - 47 [Most by a team in a Test series]



By Rohit Sharma - 19 [Most by a player in a Test series]#INDvSA — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 22, 2019

India vs South Africa



Under Kohli: Seven wins in ten Tests (Win% 70.00)

Under all other captains: Seven wins in 29 Tests (Win% 24.14)



First instance of SA getting whitewashed in a series by India.#INDvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 22, 2019

Successive H2H Test victories #IndvSA #IndvsSA

4 - India (Jan 2018 to Oct 2019)

3 - South Africa (Feb 2000 to Nov 2001) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 22, 2019

- This is India's 6th consecutive home win: Their longest win streaks at home: -



10: Dec 1988 to Nov 1994

7: Feb 2013 to Nov 2015

6: Jun 2018 to present👈



- This is the 6th series whitewash (min. 3 Tests) for IND. 4/6 have occurred since 2013.#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvSA https://t.co/0NJsibCLpw — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) October 22, 2019

65 sixes conceded in the series

20 D Piedt

16 K Maharaj

11 R Jadeja

5 R Ashwin/G Linde

3 S Muthuswamy

2 L Ngidi/S Nadeem

1 A Nortje#indvSA #IndvsSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 22, 2019

World Test Championship - Points Table:



Ind - 240 (5 mat)

NZ - 60 (2)

SL - 60 (2)

Eng - 56 (5)

Aus - 56 (5)

WI - 0 (2)

SA - 0 (3)



Who will challenge India for the top position?#IndvSA — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 22, 2019

Story of the series: India's seamers out-bowl South Africa's counterparts and India's spinners



India's seamers: 26 wkts | Avg 17.50 | SR 35.2



South Africa's seamers: 10 wkts | Avg 70.20 | SR 131.7



India's spinners: 32 wkts | Avg 27.18 | SR 59.9#INDvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 22, 2019

Indian batsman outscoring opposition in each inngs



V Mankad (231) v NZ (209,219) Chennai 1956

R Dravid (270) v Pak (224,245) Rawalpindi 2004

S Tendulkar (248) v Ban (184,202) Dhaka 2004

V Kohli (243) v SL (205,166) Nagpur 2017

Rohit (212) v SA (162, 133) Ranchi 2019#INDvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 22, 2019

1 - Rohit Sharma has averaged 99.8 from his 18 Test knocks in India; currently the highest rate by a batsman at home (10+ innings). Supreme. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/EwzZKGvzfq — OptaJim (@OptaJim) October 22, 2019

The home advantage premium which Test teams have enjoyed this decade:

66% India

48% South Africa

42% Australia

33% New Zealand

28% England

1% Sri Lanka

-7% West Indies

-16% Bangladesh

-26% Zimbabwe

-30% Ireland — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) October 22, 2019

Teams to declare all innings & bowl the opponent out in all innings of the same 3-match Test series:



Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in 2007

INDIA against SOUTH AFRICA in 2019#INDvSA — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 22, 2019

India's Test wickets taken by average, (pace, spin):

1970s (32.61, 32.14)

1980s (33.27, 38.23)

1990s (32.52, 32.42)

2000s (34.98, 33.43)

2010s (31.73, 28.92)

India's batting has been traditionally their strong point, but their attack has really matured this decade. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) October 22, 2019

2012 - India haven't suffered a Test series defeat at home since 2012 (v England) and have only lost once in their last 33 Tests in India (W26 D6). Incredible. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/qZgiS59XnT — OptaJim (@OptaJim) October 22, 2019

South Africa under Faf du Plessis’ leadership in Asia in Tests:



Toss: Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost



Match: Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost#INDvSA — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 22, 2019

India have given South Africa a shellacking. India lost 25 wickets, RSA 60. India's batting average = 76.92, RSA's = 23.02. Top 5 bats ordered by average were Indian. Top 5 bowlers ordered by average (ignoring Elgar's 1-30 off 5 overs) were Indian. India 1 duck, RSA 13. #etc — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) October 22, 2019

Teams not being all out in any innings in a 3-Test series:

Pak v Ind in Pak 1978

Pak v Aus in Pak 1982

Aus v SL in Aus 1995/96

SA v NZ in NZ 1998/99

NZ v Aus in Aus 2001

SL v Ban in SL 20907

Aus v WI in Aus 2015/16

Ind v SA in Ind 2019 — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) October 22, 2019