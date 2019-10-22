India defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third and final Test in Ranchi on Tuesday to bag the three-match series 3-0.
This was Virat Kohli’s 11th series win as captain and the first clean sweep over the Proteas who were no match for the hosts. This was India’s 11th successive series triumph on home soil.
The scoreline was not only an indicator of India’s absolute dominance but also the decline in standard of South African cricket as the visitors couldn’t handle the might of India’s batting and the fiery pace attack.
This was India’s sixth clean sweep at home in a three-Test series and the side hardly put a foot wrong throughout, winning the first Test by 203 runs and the second one by an innings and 137 runs.
What stood out was how lethal the Indian pace attack looked despite Jasprit Bumrah’s absence due to a stress fracture. Rarely has there been a series where the impact of pacers has been as much as the spinners.
“You guys have seen how we’re playing. Making things happen on pitches that don’t seem to offer too much, is something we’re very proud of,” said skipper Kohli after the final Test.
Here are some of the important statistics from the series: