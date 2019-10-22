India’s Subhankar Dey notched up an upset win over Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia to advance to the men’s singles second round in the French Open badminton tournament in Paris on Tuesday.

The world No 42 Indian rallied to beat his world No 17 opponent 15-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a match that lasted one hour and 18 minutes in the BWF Super 750 tournament.

This was Dey’s second win over the Indonesian, a former world No 3, this year as the Indian had won 14-21, 22-20, 21-11 in the India Open in March. Dey had lost to Sugiarto in the New Zealand Open last year.