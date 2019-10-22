Ace Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth jumped one place to reach career-best 11th spot while world champion PV Sindhu remained unchanged at sixth in the BWF world rankings released on Tuesday.

Praneeth, who won a bronze in the World Championships in August, had a best men’s singles career rank of 12th before Tuesday. He had beaten Olympic champion Lin Dan in the Denmark Open last week in the round of 32 before losing to Kento Momota of Japan in the pre-quarterfinals.

Kidambi Srikanth dropped one place to 10th while Sameer Verma also slipped one spot to be 18th in the list headed by Momota.

In the women’s singles, Sindhu remained static at sixth while another Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal moved down one place to be ninth in the list headed by Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.