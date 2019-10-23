Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai and fellow panel member Diana Edulji will be paid around Rs 3.5 crore each for their 33-month tenure with the BCCI.

The Supreme Court-appointed CoA will demit office after the BCCI AGM in Mumbai on Wednesday, ending a tumultuous 33-month tenure.

“The amount was finalised after discussions with Amicus Curiae PS Narsimha,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Former CAG Rai and former India captain Edulji remained part of the CoA till the end, which was appointed in January 2017 while Ramachandra Guha and Vikram Limaye resigned for different reasons later in the year.

All CoA members will be paid Rs 10 lakh per month for the period of 2017, Rs 11 lakh and 12 lakh for 2018 and 2019 respectively.

