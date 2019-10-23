Indian Test cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Mayank Agarwal on Wednesday turned out for their state sides to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (domestic 50-over-a-side tournament) less than 24 hours after featuring for the national side in the final match of the three-match series against South Africa.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are two of the four sides remaining in the tournament as semi-finals take place in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Ashwin was named in the XI for Tamil Nadu who are taking on the Parthiv Patel-led Gujarat side at the Just Cricket Academy grounds. Agarwal, meanwhile, strengthens Karnataka’s batting lineup for the game against Chhattisgarh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Tamil Nadu, unbeaten so far in the tournament, are bowling first against Gujarat in a shortened 40-over-a-side match while Chhattisgarh are batting first against Karnataka.

If the matches are washed out on Wednesday due to rain, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will reach finals owing to more wins in the group stage.