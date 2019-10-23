Veteran Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar on Wednesday announced his retirement from First Class cricket. The 36-year-old retires after an illustrious First Class career where he registered 5749 runs from 103 matches, apart from scoring 13 centuries and 32 fifties.

“I’m absolutely satisfied... there are so many cricketers out there who would want to be in the position I am today. I can only be grateful and thankful to have had the opportunity to play for this long... absolutely no regrets...I’m a happy man,” Nayar told PTI.

Nayar represented India in only three One-Day Internationals but his record as a First Class player is more promising.

Known as the Mumbai team’s crisis man for his penchant to bail the side out of difficult situations, Nayar has played 103 first-class games, the bulk of them for Mumbai, along with taking 173 wickets.

Nayar won many games for domestic heavyweights Mumbai during a career spanning a decade and a half.