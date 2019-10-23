Judy Murray has hailed son Andy’s stunning comeback from hip surgery to win his first title in more than two years in Antwerp as “a rebirth” for the former world No 1.

“If he is well, Andy is capable of anything,” Judy Murray said of his return in an interview with Italian daily newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport on Wednesday. “In a few days Andy and Kim’s third child should arrive,” she continued.

“We’ll all go to London, great-grandmother included, to celebrate all the events at once. After all, it’s also a rebirth for Andy.”

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray has been selected for Britain’s Davis Cup squad after beating Stan Wawrinka to win his first tournament since 2017 at the European Open. It was only the sixth singles event the 32-year-old has competed in since returning from a hip resurfacing operation in January.

“Seeing him suffer has broken my heart,” she said. “The victory on the court is really a great joy but the greatest triumph was seeing him play without pain and walk without needing crutches.

“There were times when he couldn’t even put on his socks and tie his shoes. Playing tennis was the least of his problems.”

The 60-year-old watched Sunday’s victory at home. “How did I celebrate? I opened a bottle of champagne and toasted his health in front of the TV.

“Then I sent him a voice message to tell him how happy and proud I was of him. I told him that this trophy is worth a lot. Because it’s a victory of perseverance and resilience. Now he’s fine, he has a wonderful family, he can look to the future without fear and pain at last.

“But he is such a warrior on court that I knew he would not give up.”

The Scotsman has climbed 116 places to 127 following his win in Belgium. Madrid hosts the inaugural Davis Cup finals between November 18-24 with Britain in a group with Australia and Kazakhstan.