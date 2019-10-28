Roger Federer won his first title at the age of 38 when he lifted a record tenth title at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, his home tournament where he started as a ball boy. This was his fourth title of the year and the 103rd ATP trophy of his career.
The world No 3 raced to the title without dropping a set, beating young Australian Alex De Minaur 6-2, 6-2 in the final after crushing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semis.
Cheered on my a fervent crowd with his entire family in the stands, the 38-year-old had to control his emotions as he drew a loud and heartfelt standing ovation from his home public during the presentation.
“You don’t get to win 10 titles at the same venue very often in a career – if ever. I couldn’t be happier that I was able to do it here in Basel. It’s been a great week, fans were wonderful, like in other years,” he said.
Federer’s 10 Basel titles tie the 10 he owns at Halle, the grass-court tournament in Germany he won earlier this year. Sunday’s victory was his 75th victory in Basel and extended his win streak at his hometown tournament to 24 matches, with his last loss at the event coming in the 2013 final to Juan Martin del Potro.
Here’s a look at some of the interesting statistics from Federer’s ‘La Decima’ in Basel: