Roger Federer won his first title at the age of 38 when he lifted a record tenth title at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, his home tournament where he started as a ball boy. This was his fourth title of the year and the 103rd ATP trophy of his career.

The world No 3 raced to the title without dropping a set, beating young Australian Alex De Minaur 6-2, 6-2 in the final after crushing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semis.

Cheered on my a fervent crowd with his entire family in the stands, the 38-year-old had to control his emotions as he drew a loud and heartfelt standing ovation from his home public during the presentation.

“You don’t get to win 10 titles at the same venue very often in a career – if ever. I couldn’t be happier that I was able to do it here in Basel. It’s been a great week, fans were wonderful, like in other years,” he said.

Federer’s 10 Basel titles tie the 10 he owns at Halle, the grass-court tournament in Germany he won earlier this year. Sunday’s victory was his 75th victory in Basel and extended his win streak at his hometown tournament to 24 matches, with his last loss at the event coming in the 2013 final to Juan Martin del Potro.

Here’s a look at some of the interesting statistics from Federer’s ‘La Decima’ in Basel:

Federer becomes first #atptour player to win 10 titles on 2 different surfaces:



10 on grass Halle



and 10 on hardcourt at Basel.#BaselOpen #Federer — Roger Laver (@DonaldTendulkar) October 27, 2019

Brings up 1,500 matches on tour, secures 50 victories in a calendar year for a record 16th time, wins a 103rd career title and an unprecedented 10th title at his home event.



A week in the life of Roger Federer. The greatest. pic.twitter.com/GR3bweQ8Om — bet365 (@bet365) October 27, 2019

PERFECT TEN IN BASEL FOR FEDERER



- 10th #SwissIndoors title

- 24th consecutive win in Basel

- 4th title of 2019

- 103rd career singles title



Just treasure these moments, Fed fans. — GameSetMatch 🎾 (@Tennis20MAD) October 27, 2019

The last time Federer played Basel and failed to reach the final, Coco Gauff was minus 6 months old.



2003: Lost in R16

2004: DNP

2005: DNP

2006: W

2007: W

2008: W

2009: F

2010: W

2011: W

2012: F

2013: F

2014: W

2015: W

2016: DNP

2017: W

2018: W

2019: W or F#SwissIndoorsBasel — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) October 26, 2019

Federer on a 24 matches winning streak in Basel. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) October 27, 2019

Federer, at 38, still producing something new: It's the first time he's won the title at home in Basel without dropping a set. — Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) October 27, 2019

Open era men's leaders



Singles titles

1 Connors 109

2 Federer 103



Singles finals

1 Connors 164

2 Federer 157



Singles semifinals

1 Connors 240

2 Federer 209



Singles matches played

1 Connors 1556

2 Federer 1503



Singles matches won

1 Connors 1274

2 Federer 1235 — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) October 27, 2019

Roger Federer career finals: 157



Alex de Minaur career atp matches: 107 — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) October 26, 2019

No.1 seed @RogerFederer claims a 10th #SwissIndoorsBasel title with a 62 62 victory over Alex de Minaur in the final. Federer, now 75-9 at Basel, has claimed his 4th title of the season. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) October 27, 2019

Les 103 titres de Roger Federer par saison

2001 : 1🏆

2002 : 3 🏆

2003 : 7 🏆

2004 : 11 🏆

2005 : 11 🏆

2006 : 12 🏆

2007 : 8 🏆

2008 : 4 🏆

2009 : 4 🏆

2010 : 5 🏆

2011 : 4 🏆

2012 : 6 🏆

2013 : 1 🏆

2014 : 5 🏆

2015 : 6 🏆

2016 : ❌

2017 : 7 🏆

2018 : 4 🏆

2019 : 4 🏆 — Quentin Moynet (@QuentinMoynet) October 27, 2019

alex #deminaur was the 344th #federer opponent in his 1,503 official matches pic.twitter.com/mpyWW5Xu5E — Luca Brancher (@LucaBeck) October 27, 2019

#10! @rogerfederer : „I would have never thought to win here 10 times, not even one, so it‘s very special! Thank you everyone, hope to see you all next year!“ And yes, we shed a tear or two as well... #legend #SupportTheSwiss #StandingOvation pic.twitter.com/FylsnRBrBM — Swiss Tennis (@swiss_tennis) October 27, 2019

Roger Federer: 1️⃣ of a kind, no matter how many zeros you put behind it...#SwissIndoorsBasel pic.twitter.com/RoZypis09D — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) October 27, 2019