Veteran Joshna Chinappa moved into the third round of the PSA women’s world squash championship and is set to play the second seed from Egypt, Nour El Sherbini, late on Monday.

The 12th seeded Indian had to be on the court for just 12 minutes before her second round opponent Ho Tze-Lok of Hong Kong conceded the tie because of injury. Joshna, who was leading 11-5, 11-4 was declared the winner.

In the men’s Egyptian Open, being held simultaneously, Saurav Ghosal who made it to the third round after beating Tsz Fung Yip 11-9, 11-5, 11-4 fell to Egyptian Fares Dessouky in straight games thereafter. The unseeded Dessouky won 11-6, 11-5, 11-5.