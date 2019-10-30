Former Australia batsman Lisa Keightley on Wednesday was appointed as England women’s coach after having stints with Western Australia and Women’s Big Bash League side Perth Scorchers.

Keightley also becomes England’s first full-time female head coach. Keightley – who coached the England Women’s Academy between 2011 and 2015 – takes over a team that like their male counterparts are world champions in the 50-over format.

The 48 year-old had been appointed the coach of London Spirit in the recently launched Hundred, but will leave that role to take over duties with England. She replaces Mark Robinson as the head coach after he stepped down in

Keightley had an illustrious career as a batter, playing 82 One-day Internationals and nine Test matches.

Keightley was quoted as saying by England and Wales Cricket Board: “I’m massively excited. It’s a huge opportunity. It’s a team full of world-class players and to be given the chance to work with some of the players who I worked with a few years ago is really exciting. I can’t wait to get started and see where we can get to.

“England are the current 50-over World Champions and they made it to the final of the last ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. They’re a very competitive side and they wouldn’t be in big matches like that if they didn’t have a really strong group of players who can perform on the big stage. I’m really looking forward to getting underway and helping the team progress.”

Clare Connor added: “The interview panel [Made up of Jonathan Finch, Clare Connor, John Neal and Tom Harrison] were unanimously impressed by Lisa’s demonstration of her suitability for the role, her impressive knowledge of the game and her passion for coaching and developing players.

“She outlined clear plans as to how she believes she can take the team and this group of players forward.

“Lisa will become the first full-time female Head Coach of the England Women’s team. I am excited about the progress our sport continues to make and I‘m sure that Lisa’s appointment will rightly be seen as another huge step for women’s cricket.”