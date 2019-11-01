Former Indian captain Ajay Thakur has not been included in the 48-man probables selected for the national camp ahead of the South Asian Games in Nepal.

The 33-year-old Thakur, who recently received the Padma Shri and Arjuna awards, captained the team at the 2017 Asian Championships and 2018 Kabaddi Masters where the team won gold, and at the Jakarta Asian Games where Indian team had to settle for a bronze after their first-ever defeat in the competition.

However, left corner Surender Nada whose exclusion from India’s 2018 Asian Games squad had caused a stir has been included in the list despite missing the recently-concluded Pro Kabaddi season with an injury.

Pro Kabaddi’s top performers Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar have made their first-ever national team probables list, so have the likes of Vikas Khandola, Vishal Bharadwaj, Baldev Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhianswal and K Prapanjan who have all made a mark with their consistency in the last three seasons.

Siddharth Desai is among the few notable players who have not been included in the probables despite good performances in the last two seasons. Left corner Sandeep Dhull is another surprise absentee from the list.

The national camp will be held at SAI NBA Rohtak from November 5 to November 26 before the South Asian Games kickstart in Nepal from December 1.

The men’s coaching camp will be conducted by the newly-appointed panel of coaches that includes Dronacharya awardee Balwan Singh, Arjuna awardee Ashan Kumar and SAI coach Jaivir Sharma.

No major surprises in women’s probables

For the women’s camp, most of the usual suspects in the Indian kabaddi team have been included in the 42-member probables with star players like Payel Chowdhuri, Sonali Shingate, Kavita Devi all retaining their places.

Indian Railways who recently won the national championships title have six players from their team in the probables with Haryana contributing to five players.

Padma Shri and Dronacharya award winner Sunil Dabas, Banani Saha and Shailaja Jain will be in-charge of the women’s camp in Rohtak.

The women’s team is hoping to win their second gold medal in the South Asian Games after their win at the 2010 event which last staged women’s kabaddi.

The men, on the other hand, would be eyeing their tenth gold medal after last winning it in 2016.

Men’s Full list of probables: Ravinder Pahal, Pawan Sehrawat, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhianswal, Shrikanth Jadhav (Indian Railways), Nitesh Kumar, Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Naveen Kumar, Maninder Singh, Jaideep (Services), Tushar Patil, Rishank Devadiga, Girish Ernak, Vishal Mane, Vikas Kale (Maharashtra), Pardeep Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Amit Hooda, Surender Nada (Haryana), Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, Aniruddh (UP), Prashanth Rai, K Prapanjan, Sachin Vittala, Darshan J (Karnataka), Baldev Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Surender Singh (Himachal Pradesh), Naveen, Parveen (Bihar), Kamal Kishor Jat, Deepak Kumar, Sachin Tanwar (Rajasthan), Darashan, Amit Nagar (Delhi), Arjun Deshwal (Uttarakhand), Yashwant Yadev (MP), Athul MS (Kerala), Pandya Kishan Kumar (Gujarat), Viyasamuni (Pondicherry), Palle Malikarjun (Telangana), Sumit (Chandigarh), Santhapanaselvam (Tamil Nadu), Jashandeep (Punjab), MS Reddy (Andhra Pradesh)

Women’s Full list of probables: Ritu Kumari, Varsha Kumari, Remy Kumari (Bihar), Swati, Ramshila Dugga (Chandigarh), Nisha, Ritu, Himanshi, Gayatri (Delhi), Kavita Devi, Bhavna Devi, Pushpa, Jyoti (Himachal Pradesh), Muskan Malik, Sakshi Kumari, Priyanka, Prachi, Priya (Haryana), Moti Chandan, Sonali Shingate, Payel Choudhari, Ritu Negi, Pooja, Pinki Roy (Indian Railways), Mitali Manhas (Jammu and Kashmir), Vrinda V (Kerala), Nidhi Rana (Madhya Pradesh), Sayali Kerpale, Deepika Joseph, Snehal Shinde (Maharashtra), Sapam Devi (Manipur), Liza Mohanty (Odisha), Arokiamarie (Pondicherry), Mandeep Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Harwinder Kaur (Punjab), Mamta Dhaka (Rajasthan), Kusum Devi, Dimple, Shivani (Uttar Pradesh), Pooja Mehra (Uttarakhand), Surashree Pakira (West Bengal)