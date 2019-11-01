Hockey Olympic Qualifiers live updates: Rani Rampal and Co take on USA as history beckons
Live updates from the first leg of the all-important qualifier matches in Bhubaneshwar.
Live updates
5.45 pm: Here’s what you need to know about the (fairly straightforward) qualification process:
Teams will be ranked according to the number of points each has accumulated in both matches (for each match, 3 points are awarded to the winner, 1 point to each team in the event of a draw and 0 point to the loser). If there is equality among the two teams, then the teams will be ranked according to their respective goal difference. If the equality remains, a shoot-out competition will be played to establish the winner. For example, if India win their first match 4-2 and lose the second 0-1, they will still progress because of a better goal difference. If the score in the second match is 0-2, a shootout will be played.
5.40: For those just joining us, here’s a confirmation of what’s ahead:
Friday, 1 November 2019:
Women: India v USA (Match 1 of 2) - 1800 IST
Men: India v Russia (Match 1 of 2) - 2000 IST
Saturday, 2 November 2019:
Women: India v USA (Match 2 of 2) - 1800 IST
Men: India v Russia (Match 2 of 2) - 2000 IST
The matches are live on Star Sports network and Hotstar.
5.36 pm: On paper, Indian women are ranked higher than their opponents but this is not going to be an easy task by any means. Since 2016, USA have lost just one of their five encounters against India, with their most recent meeting at the Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 finishing 1-1.
5.30 pm: First up, in 30 minutes from now, is the first leg of the women’s match. Rani Rampal and Co take on USA in what is going to be a very tricky encounter. Here are the starting lineups for both sides.
5.25 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the all-important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers!
In an ideal scenario for an Indian hockey fan, we would not be here today but neither the men’s nor the women’s team could seal their Olympic Games spot at the Asian Games last year....so this is it. The final chance.
The line-up for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 hockey competitions will be confirmed this weekend as the final three days of the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers take place around the world.
Last weekend, six nations secured berths at next year’s global sporting showpiece, with Australia women, China women, Spain’s women and men, Netherlands men and Canada men all winning their respective two-game play-offs over three dramatic days of action. With ten teams having already achieved Olympic qualification by winning their respective continental championships, there are now just eight - four men, four women - of the 24 Olympic tickets unassigned, something that will be resolved between Friday 1 and Sunday 3 November 2019.
For us, it is all about the four matches in Odisha. India’s women (World Ranking: 9) face USA (WR: 13) in their two-match Olympic qualifier, while India’s men (WR: 5) - the eight times Olympic champions - go head-to-head with Russia (WR: 22).
Big weekend in Indian hockey, that’s for sure.