India’s sports ministry has sent a show-cause notice to the School Games Federation of India. The order comes after SGFI did not provide complete information regarding the Pacific School Games in Adelaide, Australia, in December 2017.

The event is not recognised by either International School Sports Games or the Sports Authority of India.

The sports ministry took notice of the negligence by SGFI during the event and the ministry may revoke the recognition of the SGFI, The Times of India reported on Saturday.

A 15-year-old footballer from Delhi, Nitisha Negi, had died after being swept away by a huge wave at the Glenelg Beach in Adelaide.

The ministry questioned the roles of SGFI public relations officer Gaurav Dixit and his wife Aakansha Thapak, chef-de-mission, and all the general managers associated with the Games.