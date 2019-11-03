Hockey India on Sunday named the 39 core probables list for the upcoming Indian junior women’s national and a 33-member probable list for the junior men’s national coaching camp, both camps which are scheduled to begin on Monday.

Women players will report to coach Baljeet Singh Saini at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru campus for the national coaching camp which will conclude on November 28.

The Indian junior women’s team is scheduled to play a three-nation tournament starting December 3 in Australia with New Zealand being the third team.

“The players were put under a strenuous training regime in their last camp in October and they have improved on various aspects tremendously,” said Saini.

“However, we are expecting tough challenges from Australia and New Zealand and therefore we have jotted a few more things that we need to work on in the next National Coaching Camp,” he added.

The coach expressed his excitement of training with six players from the senior women core probables group.

Suman Devi Thoudam, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Mahima Choudhary, Reet, Chetna, and Sharmila Devi, who are in the age of the junior women’s category, will add a different kind of experience to the national coaching camp.

“We are very excited to have six players from the senior women core probables group, as they can share their experience and guide the junior players in the right direction,” said Saini.

“The Indian Junior Women’s Team played brilliantly during the tour of Belarus in June, but we have to perform even better in the 3-nation tournament in Australia. The team will gain a lot of confidence if they perform in a top hockey-playing nation such as Australia.”

Core Probables List:

Goalkeepers: Rashanpreet Kaur, Khushboo, F Ramengmawii

Defenders: Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha, Parneet Kaur, Mahima Choudhary, Suman Devi Thoudam.

Midfielders: Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Kirandeep Kaur, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Kavita Bagdi, Baljinder Kaur, Sushma Kumari, Reet, Chetna, Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Gurmail Kaur, Deepika, Lalrindinki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora, Annu, Sharmila Devi.

Focus on goal scoring for men

Players will report at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru campus for the four-week national camp.

The Indian junior men’s team produced an impressive performance at the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup earlier this month, beating Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia in the competition.

India finished runners-up after going down to Great Britain in the final.

The group has been playing together for over a year now and will look to work on a few aspects at the camp.

“This camp will give us a chance to focus on getting into good positions and creating goal-scoring opportunities. The group needs to improve on passing the ball and team coordination as well,” said David John, High Performance Director, Hockey India.

Core Probables List:

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak

Defenders: Suman Beck, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Nabin Kujur, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Niraj Kumar Waribam

Midfielders: Sukhman Singh, Gregory Xess, Ankit Pal, Akashdeep Singh Jr., Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Surya NM, Maninder Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem

Forwards: Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, S Karthi, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Amandeep Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand, Arshdeep Singh.