India women will look to make a comeback when it takes on Vietnam in the second FIFA International friendly at Hanoi on Wednesday.

They lost the opening game 0-3 and visiting coach Maymol Rocky believes that her wards are wiser from the defeat. “It was a difficult first game for us,” Rocky said. “But, we have learnt a lot about ourselves and about our opponents in that defeat.”

Rocky has identified the areas where the team needs to come up with a better effort. “We identified the areas where we need to work on and have been trying to improve on those departments over the last couple of days.”

The gaffer cited as example the team’s friendlies against Uzbekistan earlier this year, when India suffered a heavy loss in the first game, only to bounce back with a 1-1 draw in the second one.

He added: “The most important thing is that even when we lose, the players learn something from that. When we had played against Uzbekistan, we lost the first match 1-5 but then worked on our errors to bounce back in the next game. That is the kind of reaction we are looking for from the girls now.”