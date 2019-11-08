Former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India N Srinivasan is back in the limelight. Talking to the students at the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai, Srinivasan said that like MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings, one should have a coldblooded focus.

“Turbulence can hit anybody. Dhoni and CSK dealt with it on merit and with coldblooded focus and it took us to victory,” Srinivasan was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“We have always owned the franchise and not the players. That’s why the players respect us and wants to give everything for us on the ground.”

Srinivasan was delivering the 37th Endowment Lecture on “Leadership in turbulent times”, organised by IIT, Madras and Employers’ Federation of Southern India.

The 74-year-old said that he returned to the power corridors of BCCI only because he never buckled down under pressure.

“The way the onslaught on CSK and me happened, there was only one thread in common: attack Srinivasan,” he said.

“We were put under the gun. There was also this one occasion when a senior police officer contacted me and passed on the message from some other authorities: “Ask Srinivasan to step down [as BCCI president] and nothing will happen”. But then we chose to resist. It was a natural instinct of mine that I would never buckle down to these pressure tactics.”