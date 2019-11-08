India’s star doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen 21-19, 21-15 in 43 minutes to enter the semi-finals of the China Open on Friday.

Standing in the way of Satwik-Chirag and their third World Tour final of the year will be Marcus Fernando Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

The Indian pair hardly put a foot wrong in the hard-fought first game. They were tactically better and led all the way. The Chinese pair made took it close at 17-17 but Satwik-Chirag found a way to pull ahead at crucial moments.

They had two game points and needed just one to clinch the game, 21-19 in 20 minutes.

Most were expecting former world champions Li and Liu to come hard at the Indians in the second game but Satwiksairaj and Shetty were more than up for the challenge.

Both pairs were neck-to-neck at 12-12 but thereafter, the India duo pulled away with some clutch shots under pressure.

The Indian pair took the second game 21-15 as the crowd was stunned into silence. It was their second win against the Chinese pair this year, this time in straight games and in China.

