Former world champions Tejaswini Sawant is the latest Indian shooter to earn a quota for the Tokyo Olympics.

By virtue of making it to the finals of the women’s 50 m three position event at the Asian Shooting Championships in Doha, Sawant claimed the 12th quota in shooting for India.

The India team of Sawant, Kajal Saini and Gaayathri Nithyanadam won the bronze medal in the event.

Out of the eight finallists in the event, five of them were quota ineligible and with three quotas on offer, the shooters had to just reach the final to earn a quota.

Sawant qualified for the final in fifth position, with a score of 1169 points. China’s Shi Mengyao of China topped the qualifying with a score of 1178.

South Korea’s Bae Sang Hee was second with 1176 points, Zhao Ruozhu of China was third with 1173 points, fourth was Fatemeh Karamzadeh of Iran with 1171.

Eunseo Lee of South Korea and Shiori Hirata of Japan also had 1169 points.

On Friday, Chinki Yadav had won the 11th quota in the final of women’s 25 m rapid pistol event.