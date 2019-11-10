The Board of Control for Cricket in India, in its first Annual General Meeting in three years on December 1 in Mumbai, is going to propose a constitutional amendment that could lead to president Sourav Ganguly’s tenure being increased, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah is said to have sent out a notice to all the members of the board, listing a 12-point agenda for the upcoming AGM.

Among the points that the BCCI members are set to revisit the age-cap of 70 years, cooling off period of three years after a period of six years along with curtailing powers of the executives including the Chief Executive Officer.

However, the biggest development from the AGM is likely to be the rule-change for the cooling off period of office bearers. According to the notice sent out by board secretary Shah to the members, the existing rule is proving to be counter-productive to the BCCI.

As of now, an office bearer who has held a position for two successive terms in the BCCI or a state association cannot contest another election until a three-year cooling off period. Because of this, Ganguly’s first stint as BCCI president would end after about ten months since he was the Cricket Association of Bengal chief until recently.

However, the BCCI is now going to propose a constitutional amendment which will only disqualify a president or secretary of the BCCI who has served for two successive terms from contesting again until the cooling off period is over, not anyone else who has held positions in state associations.

This rule change will allow BCCI president Ganguly and secretary Shah to complete a three-year term in office.