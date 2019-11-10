Lionel Messi lit up Saturday night in Catalunya with a smashing dead-ball hat-trick to help Barcelona see off Celta Vigo and reclaim top spot in the La Liga.

After beginning the night by scoring a penalty to put Barcelona 1-0 up, Messi completed his first hat-trick of the season with two sublime free-kicks that left world football awestruck.

His precision from free-kicks is a skill the 32-year-old has worked on and improved in recent years. He has converted four goals from his last seven free-kick attempts in the Spanish league.

The last time a player scored a hat-trick from set-pieces in La Liga was when Messi himself achieved the same feat in 2012 against Espanyol, albeit with two penalties and one free-kick.

As Messi bettered that effort on Saturday, here’s how Twitter reacted to the Argentine genius’ efforts:

"A freekick is just a penalty from outside the box"



~ Lionel Messi — Marvin Nigeria PLC (@Boboye_Ak) November 9, 2019

There is only one Lionel Messi, the 🐐



6️⃣1️⃣2️⃣ Barcelona goals

4️⃣6️⃣ from free kicks

4️⃣0️⃣➕ in 1️⃣1️⃣ consecutive years

3️⃣4️⃣ LaLiga hat tricks

1️⃣ 🐐 pic.twitter.com/qVfHfThdzy — Joe Morrison (@joefooty) November 9, 2019

10/03/2007: Lionel Messi scores his first hat-trick



04/10/2008: Lionel Messi scores his first free-kick



09/11/2019: Lionel Messi scores his 52nd free-kick to complete his 52nd hat-trick pic.twitter.com/u0jAHo4Yw4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 9, 2019

📊 — In the last 8 seasons, Lionel Messi alone has more free-kick goals (28) than Juventus (27), Real Madrid (23), and PSG (20). Accuracy. pic.twitter.com/HhZorbt2UD — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 10, 2019

34 - Lionel Messi has equaled Cristiano Ronaldo as the player with the most hat-tricks scored in LaLiga history (34). Duel. pic.twitter.com/qQUlfrgFFp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 9, 2019

Lionel Messi has now scored 40+ goals in 11 consecutive calendar years:



2009 - 41

2010 - 60

2011 - 59

2012 - 91

2013 - 45

2014 - 58

2015 - 52

2016 - 59

2017 - 54

2018 - 51

2019 - 40*



Incredible. — bet365 (@bet365) November 9, 2019

After reading those numbers, it would be unfair not to give you a glimpse of Messi’s magic. Here you go