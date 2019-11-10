Lionel Messi lit up Saturday night in Catalunya with a smashing dead-ball hat-trick to help Barcelona see off Celta Vigo and reclaim top spot in the La Liga.
After beginning the night by scoring a penalty to put Barcelona 1-0 up, Messi completed his first hat-trick of the season with two sublime free-kicks that left world football awestruck.
His precision from free-kicks is a skill the 32-year-old has worked on and improved in recent years. He has converted four goals from his last seven free-kick attempts in the Spanish league.
The last time a player scored a hat-trick from set-pieces in La Liga was when Messi himself achieved the same feat in 2012 against Espanyol, albeit with two penalties and one free-kick.
As Messi bettered that effort on Saturday, here’s how Twitter reacted to the Argentine genius’ efforts:
After reading those numbers, it would be unfair not to give you a glimpse of Messi’s magic. Here you go