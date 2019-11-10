Shreyansh Jaiswal and Ashmita Chaliha won the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively at the All India Badminton Ranking Tournament in Jodhpur on Sunday.

Jaiswal defeated Kaushal Dharmamer in a 57-minute battle that stretched to three games. Jaiswal bounced back from a torrid first game that Dharmamer won 21-8 by winning the next two games by an identical 21-17 scoreline.

Meanwhile, in women’s singles Chaliha lived up to her top billing as she swatted aside 14th seed Rituparna Das 21-13, 21-18 to claim the crown.

The shock of the day, though, came in the mixed doubles where the pair of Vighnesh Devlekar and Prajakta Sawant beat the top-seeded duo of Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar. The sixth-seeded pair win 21-16, 21-17 in the final.

In the men’s doubles, second-seeded pair Krishna Prasad G and Shlok Ramchandran beat Arun George and Sanyam Shukla in an enthralling 40-minute battle. Krishna and Shlok won in straight games but were pushed hard in the first game by their opponents who went down 27-29.

The second game was a lot easier with Krishna and Shlok winning 21-8 to seal the title.

The women’s doubles also saw a bit of an upset when unseeded Pooja D and Sanjana Santosh beat sixth-seeded pair of Kuhoo Garg and Anoushka Parish 21-13, 21-17.