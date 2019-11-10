Indian tennis players Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja on Sunday clinched the men’s double title at the ATP Challenger in Kobe, Japan with an emphatic victory.

The Indian pair continued their superb run by defeating second seeds Christopher Rungkat and Andre Goransson 7-6, 6-3 in the final

🔊🔊@puravraja & @ramkumar1994 take the mic after capturing their first team 🏆 in Kobe. pic.twitter.com/8l6d8zAlrp — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) November 10, 2019

. Ramnathan and Raja served four aces while committing as many double faults in a contest that lasted for an hour and 28 minutes. They saved three out of six break points while winning two of seven break points.

The Indian pair had earlier beaten local duo of Toshihide Matsui and Yosuke Watanuki 6-3, 6-4 to enter the semi-finals.

“It’s been great (to finish the season of with a title), I have been playing more tour-event based schedule this year and it was nice to come back here (in Kobe) and play with Ram. It is always nice to have that winning feeling in whatever tournament you play,” said veteran Raja after their triumph.

