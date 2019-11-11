Deepak Chahar returned the best-ever men’s T20I bowling figures of 6/7 as India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third match to clinch the series 2-1 on Sunday. The medium-pacer finished the match with a hat-trick to pack off Bangladesh for 144 in 19.2 overs while chasing 175 for victory in Nagpur.

Chahar became the first male Indian bowler (Ekta Bisht in 2012 was the first) to get a T20 hat-trick as he went past Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis who had figures of 6/8 against Zimbabwe in 2012. Chahar, who wiped out the tail with a wicket off the last ball of his third over and two at the start of his fourth, was ably supported by fellow pacer Shivam Dube who claimed three wickets.

It was a special effort by the Indian bowlers who found it difficult to grip the ball due to late-evening dew.

Here is how Twitter celebrated Chahar’s dream day:

This series was about Deepak Chahar showing us that he is a bowler with far greater depth than we thought. Terrific performance! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 10, 2019

Six wickets for seven runs, for Deepak Chahar, the kind of performance one could relate with Curtly Ambrose or Malcolm Marshall. Sensational! #INDvsBAN — Sanjjeev (@Sanjjeev) November 10, 2019

First Indian player to take a hat-trick in



Tests: Harbhajan Singh

ODIs: Chetan Sharma

T20Is: Deepak Chahar*#INDvBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 10, 2019

Deepak Chahar concedes at 5.41 rpo in the first six overs in T20Is at a strike rate of 14.4. Of all Indians to have bowled 15+ overs in the PP in T20Is, no bowler has conceded at a lower rate & none at a lower strike rate compared to Deepak. India have found a star!#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/mLktmlHl3s — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 10, 2019

False Shots Induced Today



Deepak Chahar - 31%

Match Average - 12%#INDvBAN — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 10, 2019

6-7, including a hat-trick. These are i credible stats. Deepak Chahar will never forget this day! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 10, 2019

2019



Shami Hat trick In Odi

Bumrah Hat trick In Test

Deepak Hat trick In T20I*



India only Team To take Hat trick In all 3 Formats in same year#INDvsBAN — Umar Muhammad (@UNIQUE_M_Z) November 10, 2019

Super spell #deepakchahar and great captaincy @ImRo45. Condition and situation were handled smartly... 👍 #IndvBan — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 10, 2019

Exceptional bowling by @deepak_chahar9!

He bowled very smartly and used his variations well to pick up crucial wickets at crucial stages.

Special mention to @IamShivamDube, @ShreyasIyer15 & @klrahul11 to give #TeamIndia the series victory in the decider. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/JTLgrC1dUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 10, 2019

A hat-trick and a world-best for #DeepakChahar. Even more impressive was that he took on the role of the leader and took those wickets with a wet ball. A night to savour for him and his family. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2019

The best thing happened to Deepak Chahar was Ipl 2019, Dhoni used him in death where was not used much in his career but he made few changes and adapted well. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2019

What a fantastic hat-trick and bowling ! Feel like singing for you an old favourite ‘Hansta hua noorani “Chahar’a ! #INDvsBAN — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 10, 2019

(With AFP inputs)