Deepak Chahar returned the best-ever men’s T20I bowling figures of 6/7 as India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third match to clinch the series 2-1 on Sunday. The medium-pacer finished the match with a hat-trick to pack off Bangladesh for 144 in 19.2 overs while chasing 175 for victory in Nagpur.
Chahar became the first male Indian bowler (Ekta Bisht in 2012 was the first) to get a T20 hat-trick as he went past Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis who had figures of 6/8 against Zimbabwe in 2012. Chahar, who wiped out the tail with a wicket off the last ball of his third over and two at the start of his fourth, was ably supported by fellow pacer Shivam Dube who claimed three wickets.
It was a special effort by the Indian bowlers who found it difficult to grip the ball due to late-evening dew.
(With AFP inputs)