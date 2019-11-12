Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Dame Louise Martin and CEO David Grevemberg are set to confirm shooting’s absence at the 2022 Commonwealth Games to Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra on Thursday when the two parties meet in New Delhi.

“I think we have been fairly clear of our constitution and the jurisdiction of the host country. The decision to drop shooting is their (Birmingham organising committee) recommendation and it is their decision. They have been very clear where they stand on this,” Grevemberg told The Times of India.

IOA has threatened to pull out of the Games if shooting is not included in the event and it is a matter that will be discussed in the meeting and so would the possibilities of shooting making it to future CWG events.

“There may be some potential opportunities other than the 2022 CWG, like organising a Commonwealth Shooting Championships, which the ISSF (international shooting body) would need to help conduct. Also, this could be discussed for the 2026 Games and beyond,” he added.

Grevemberg played up the need to have a dialogue over IOA’s unhappiness at shooting’s exclusion and subsequent threats to pull out of the event, suggesting the two parties needed to “find solutions together” as no country or sport is bigger than the CWG constitution.