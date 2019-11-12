Bengaluru FC midfielder Raphael Augusto on Monday revealed that he was deeply upset and shocked after fans of his former club, Chennaiyin FC after they showcased a disrespectful banner about the Brazilian player during a recent Indian Super League game.

As Bengaluru secured a dominant 3-0 win against their rivals on Sunday, away fans at the Sree Kanteerava stadium displayed a huge banner which read, “Snake into the team of Dolphins, unreal combo.”

Chennaiyin FC fan's with a controversial banner during a recent Indian Super League game. (Photo: Sandeep Shetty / SPORTZPICS)

The Dolphins jibe was aimed at accusing Bengaluru players for diving while Augusto was portrayed as a snake in the banner. Augusto, who joined the defending champions in the summer after winning the ISL twice with Chennaiyin, made his frustration known in a series of tweets.

But I had decided that I would be quiet, and that I would keep my respect for the club and its fans. But I read that I had 'decided to leave', that I was a 'snake'. Only God knows how difficult it was to read these things. — Raphael Augusto Santos (@Raphael_A12) November 11, 2019

The 28-year-old, however, said he was not surprised when he noticed the banner in the stadium after being made aware of it by his teammates.

I was shocked. I couldn't believe that they would do something like this with me. Yesterday, when I was on the pitch, my teammates showed me that banner. They couldn't believe it, but I was not shocked anymore. I was just upset that something like this could happen. — Raphael Augusto Santos (@Raphael_A12) November 11, 2019

The victory on Sunday was Bengaluru’s first of the season after they began their campaign with three draws. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin’s dismal run in the ISL continued as coach John Gregory also hinted at his resignation.