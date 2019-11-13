Delhi Capitals continued to remain busy in the trade window for the upcoming Indian Premier League season as they traded New Zealand pacer Trent Boult to defending champions Mumbai Indians on Monday.

In another trade, Rajasthan Royals signed pacer Ankit Rajpoot from Kings XI Punjab with Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham heading the other way round to the Ness Wadia co-owned side.

Boult was part of Delhi Capitals since 2018 after being snapped up for Rs 2.2 crore. He justified his price tag by finishing the season as their highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets from 14 games, narrowly missing out on the Purple Cap to Andrew Tye.

However, the left-arm pacer lost his place to Kagiso Rabada in the 2019 edition as Delhi Capitals finished third. With the franchise from the capital city rebuilding their side to suit the slow and turning Kotla wicket, Boult’s trade comes as no surprise. Capitals had earlier signed ace off-spinner Ashwin Ravichandran for the upcoming season, with J Suchit moving in the other direction to Kings XI Punjab.

Meanwhile, Rajpoot joins RR having played just two seasons with KXIP, with 23 IPL wickets to his name in five seasons so far. The Uttar Pradesh fast bowler remains the only uncapped Indian bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in the tournament.

(more to follow)