India were assured of a bagful of medals at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships after six of the country’s pugilists advanced to the semi-finals with dominating victories in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Wednesday.

Soy Selay (49kg), Aman (+91kg), Ankit Narwal (60kg), Naorem Chanu (51kg), Jasmine (57kg) and Vinka (64kg) made the last four stage.

Selay defeated Philippines’ Flint Jara 5-0, while Aman (+91kg) out-punched Taiwan’s Kai-Hsung Wang in a bout that didn’t go the full distance. Narwal was also up against a Taiwanese in Yu Lin and the Indian prevailed 5-0.

In the women’s draw, Chanu claimed a 5-0 triumph over Korea’s Eunsu Sun.

Jasmine and Vinka were both rewarded for domination with early closure. While Jasmine got the better of Japan’s Kimura Mona, Vinka sailed past Taiwan’s Hsueh-Tzu Tsui.

However, Neha Kasnyal (60kg) and Rohit Mor (52kg) bowed out following quarter-finals losses.

Kasnyal was defeated 2-3 by Korea’s Mihyun Jo, while Mor went down to Thailand’s Surawut Sukhtet by a similar scoreline.