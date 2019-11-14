Rafael Nadal produced an astonishing comeback to beat Daniil Medvedev in the ATP Finals in London on Wednesday. The Spaniard was on the brink of defeat when facing a match point at 1-5 down in the deciding set but stormed back to win 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

“Today is one of those days that one out of 1,000 you win and it happened today,” said a delighted Nadal, the top seed in the tournament.

The Spaniard said earning a break back in the deciding set infused him with confidence that he could battle back.

“When you have the first break, 5-3, then you are only one break away,” he added. “And I know from my personal experience how tough it is to close out matches, especially when you have two breaks in front and you lose the first one. From that moment I thought I can have a chance.”

Both players were under intense pressure after losing their opening round-robin matches on Monday – Nadal went down in straight sets to Alexander Zverev and Medvedev was beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal is on a double mission in at the O2 Arena in London – aiming to win the end-of-season event for the first time in his illustrious career and to secure the year-end No 1 spot.

Russia’s Medvedev, who has won two Masters titles this season, took the first set on a tie-break to leave Nadal staring down the barrel. The Spanish veteran broke his 23-year-old opponent in the first game of the second set, repeating the trick to level the match.

But Medvedev was quickly into his stride in the decider, sprinting to the net to dispatch a cross-court backhand past his opponent and earn a double break.

Nadal, who came into the tournament under an injury cloud, fended off a match point on his own serve and then, roared on by the crowd, broke Medvedev twice to level.

The match went to a tie-break and Medvedev was first to falter, hitting a regulation forehand wide to hand Nadal two match points and he grabbed the opportunity.

The Spaniard has qualified 15 straight times for the ATP Finals but has never clinched the title, won a record six times by Roger Federer and five times by Novak Djokovic, who is battling Nadal for the No 1 ranking.

Twitter was left in awe of Nadal’s fighting spirit and hailed the 33-year-old for his gritty performance on Wednesday.

Here are some reactions:

You only give up when there's no hope to continue. @RafaelNadal has shown great resilience in today's match against @MedvedevRussia.



Vamos 💪 — Joseph Adjei Danso (@JoseMcElroy) November 13, 2019

Absolutely unreal comeback from @RafaelNadal — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) November 13, 2019

A lot going on in sports these days. But Rafa Nadal, on his way out of the ATP Masters, just came back from 1-5 down in the third set to beat Medvedev in London. Might be greatest comeback of his career. Connors once told me, "Nadal plays like he's broke." Still true. — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) November 13, 2019

NEVER count him out



One of the great @RafaelNadal comebacks 💪#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/OiCfFIcm13 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 13, 2019

Rafa Nadal. You are something else. I know it since 15 years. And still it always surprises me. #VamosSiempre — Manouche Barcelona (@bounzifu) November 13, 2019

Rafael Nadal has the greatest fighting spirit and is the most mentally strong, inspirational athlete in the history of sports. There has never been nor will there ever be anyone like him. And the legend continues to grow. A lesson to us all. Never ever give up. Thank you Rafa. — FernandoIsFernando (@VivaFernando) November 13, 2019

RIDICULOUS, RAFA!@RafaelNadal rallies from 1-5 down in the 3rd set to stun Daniil Medvedev in London! 😱 pic.twitter.com/SXjbISHBbv — US Open Tennis (@usopen) November 13, 2019

The only superhuman, human person on the planet.



Take a bow Rafa Nadal! 🙌🏼#VamosRafa #ATPFinals — Ankit Batra (@VamosAnkit) November 13, 2019

"Honestly I've been super lucky. That's the real thing" said Rafael Nadal, who has been super lucky for so long that there's nothing super lucky about it — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) November 13, 2019

It's one of those days in the year when you get a stark reminder of just how much you love and need Rafael Nadal. — ifighted (@ifighted) November 13, 2019

Nadal - what a lovely, humble man (and what a comeback 🎾) #ATPNittoFinals — Joanna Cannon (@JoannaCannon) November 13, 2019

Nadal: ‘Daniil is super tough mentally. He’s shown that all this year. What he’s achieved if you’re not mentally solid it’s impossible. Very sorry for him honestly. To lose a match like this is tough and painful. He should be very proud of all the things he’s doing.’ — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) November 13, 2019

Tennis is a metaphor for life, and Rafael Nadal is the author. — PhDSportsLife 🎾🇮🇹🎾 (@PhDSportsEQ) November 13, 2019

Just watched an awesome come back by Nadal against Medvedev. pic.twitter.com/mFAkR4bSgP — Danny (@dlm2131978) November 13, 2019

Nadal (in Spanish) about the Federer Djokovic match: "I know what I hope for, but I'm happy it also depends on me" — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) November 13, 2019

no matter how many times Nadal says stuff like this, it will never cease to be important pic.twitter.com/dm9oQNNxj2 — Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) November 13, 2019

