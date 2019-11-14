The next three seasons of the I-League will be broadcast on DSport, the All India Football Federation announced on Thursday.

The AIFF has signed a three-year deal with Lex Sportel Vision Pvt. Ltd. to broadcast the I-League on DSport, starting 2019-20 season.

The upcoming season of the I-League, which will be the 13th edition of the football tournament, will begin on November 30 and will have 11 teams competing across a total of 110 matches.

The AIFF have also signed a three-year deal with Instat Limited – an Ireland based company – to produce feed of the live audio-visual coverage for the broadcast on DSport. The company will produce all 100 games of the I-League with an eight-camera setup.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das in his statement said: “I need to thank Lex Sportel Vision for penning a three-year deal with AIFF. It has enabled us to bank on Instat Limited’s expertise in producing live telecast of I-League matches on DSport. The eight camera set-up for all matches will surely add to enhanced viewing for the fans. I also need to thank FSDL for negotiating and facilitating the deal.’”