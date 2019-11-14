Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin praised the Indian bowling attack’s strength in depth as the hosts dominated on Thursday against Bangladesh in Indore on day one.

Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav were ruthless and near-unplayable at times as the Bangladeshis were skittled out for just 150.

“I think Shami, Ishant and Umesh have been bowling well as a pack and if you add Bumrah to it over the last few months or a year in Test cricket, I think it’s one of the most lethal pace attacks going around in the world, if not the best,” Ashwin said at the end of play.

He added, “And I am saying that as a disclaimer, I don’t want people judging me on that comment. But it’s right up there and one of the best bowling attacks I have seen in recent times. Sometimes you feel that every spell they bowl, something is happening or they make it happen.”

Ashwin however denied that he and Ravindra Jadeja will be changing their approach because the pacers have started taking the lead. “As a bowler, I personally never looked at it that way,” he said.

“It’s my job to pick up a wicket and try and capitalise if the pacers don’t pick a wicket then get a breakthrough.

“Having said that, I am taking nothing away from the fast bowlers. They have been exceptional, especially if you look at Umesh over the last few years since the 2016-’17 home season. He has always given us an early breakthrough. Ishant has been splendid and Shami has probably in his best rhythm in his entire career.”

Ashwin expressed surprise at Bangladesh opting to bat after winning the toss. He said: “We didn’t expect that [Bangladesh batting first]. We thought they’ll bowl but they batted first, which is very commendable on their part.”

Was Bangladesh scared? “You are putting me in the spot and asking me questions that I shouldn’t be answering. Look, I don’t think any international team is scared to come out and play a game. If your talking about No 10 and 11 moving away from the stumps...that has happened with a lot of number 10s and 11s.”

Ashwin picked up his 250th wicket on home soil on day one and pointed at the big gulf in experience between the two teams. “You need to understand that a lot of players on the other side are inexperienced,” the 33-year-old said. “I don’t know what the exact numbers are. I would say good cricket was played rather than being harsh on Bangladesh. It’s important to talk about the positives of Indian bowlers.”