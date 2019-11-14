Former India hockey captain PR Sreejesh says creating scoreboard pressure will be key to India’s campaign at next year’s Olympics.

India qualified for Tokyo 2020 after beating Russia 11-3 on aggregate in Bhubaneswar in the FIH Qualifiers earlier this month. Sreejesh, regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, is expected to man the Indian goal.

“The Olympic qualifier is history now and we now need to look forward. In Olympics we are going to get high-intensity matches. We are looking forward to playing against all top teams,” Sreejesh said.

“With just nine months left, we need to look at all areas – penalty corner conversions, attack and defence. We will have to work on creating more scoreboard pressure on our opponents in Olympics,” he added.

He also said that playing against top teams during the upcoming FIH Pro League will be ideal to get tuned to high-pressure situations. After opting out of the league’s first season last year, India will make its debut at the FIH Pro League against the Netherlands in a home fixture on January 18 and 19.

India will host their first six matches. After facing the Dutch, they will take on Belgium on February 8-9 followed by matches against defending champions and world No 1 Australia on February 22-23.

“Pro League is replica of the Olympics according to me. Every match will be intense, every match will be of Olympic standard. In Pro League, we will get the opportunity to handle pressure against top teams which will be beneficial for us in the Olympics.” Nine teams, both and men women, will part of the league.