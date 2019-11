Roger Federer produced a near-flawless performance as he avenged his Wimbledon final defeat by Novak Djokovic and qualified for the last four of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory on Thursday.

The Swiss started the tournament with a chastening straight-sets defeat to Dominic Thiem but found his best form when it mattered.

Defeat for the second seed spells the end of his bid to overtake Rafael Nadal and finish as year-end number one.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Federer’s immaculate win:

"A victory like tonight against Novak, at my age, almost counts double because if I'm still on tour, it's because I believe I can actually beat the best."@RogerFederer's certainly still got it. @PrakashAmritraj | #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/PuRe8SW70d — TENNIS (@Tennis) November 15, 2019

Just look the photo and you can see how much this means to him #Federer #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/YSgsH4gjOu — #RF104! #21 #103 #1 (@Lufedepotro) November 15, 2019

I cannot think of anything less interesting in the entire world of sport than the constant obsession with the crowds every time Federer and Djokovic face each other. Federer knows what to expect, Djokovic knows what to expect. There is nothing new. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) November 15, 2019

Federer: “Yeah, the serve stats are clearly key to either hang with him or beat him. I did that in Paris. I did that in Wimbledon. Actually, I hardly got broken in those matches, too, and again tonight. So against Novak it seems to work well on my serve” — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) November 14, 2019

Federer's serving performance today in context of rivalry with Djokovic:



- Federer's 4th best 2nd serve win % vs Djokovic (69%)

- Federer's joint 4th best 1st serve win % vs Djokovic (81%)

- Lowest BP's faced (1) since Cincinnati 2015 Final — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) November 14, 2019

That was Federer's cleanest win over Djokovic, winning 60.3% of total points, superseding 58.9% at Finals in 2010. — 禮 (@Vestige_du_jour) November 14, 2019

Federer was in full flight tonight. 1st victory in 4 years over Djokovic#Getty pic.twitter.com/a8NY8TrEzc — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) November 14, 2019

Novak Djokovic looked crestfallen in the closing stages. He sensed there was no way back. Vintage Federer as he wins 6-4 6-3 to reach the last four of the #ATPFinals for the 16th time in 17 appearances. — Russell Fuller (@russellcfuller) November 14, 2019

You lost that heartbreaking final at Wimbledon, what did you do differently today?



"I won the match point, I guess." 🤣



🎥: @TennisTV | #NittoATPFinals | @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/I6R6cx5FH4 — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 14, 2019

A maestro serenaded by his fans 👏pic.twitter.com/j0KuZ8Rgzz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) November 14, 2019

Remember when Roger Federer should have retired after losing to Dominic Thiem on Sunday?



Well, 5 days later he’s into the semifinals of the #NittoATPFinals yet again after defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets.



All at 38 years-old.



Let him decide when to retire please. — GameSetMatch 🎾 (@Tennis20MAD) November 14, 2019

"Tonight, the rhythm was there. I was hitting the spots, especially when I had to, and was able to be extremely clear with the game plan and it showed in the end with the result" - Federer on ESPN — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) November 14, 2019

Since 2003: Qualified for 17 ATP finals besides 2016's edition due to an early end to season prompted by injuries. 16 semi finals. 10 finals. 6 wins. 38 years old,



Roger Federer. pic.twitter.com/nqdPYqw7Wp — sylvia 💯+ 3 (@suckatbreakpts) November 14, 2019

Federer (speaking of Nadal & Djokovic): 'Both guys have had great years. I'm happy I was able to beat both this year, but they both deserve to be ranked higher than me this year.' — Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) November 14, 2019

The notion that, in 2019, @RafaelNadal @DjokerNole @rogerfederer will:

a) sweep the Majors

b) finish 1-2-3

c) each beat the other at least once

d) do it with a combined age exceeding 100....

it mocks the cliche "golden age" — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) November 14, 2019

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic grab year end number one 5 times each in the last 16 years.



Glorious, selfish bastards. — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) November 14, 2019

For 5th time in career Nadal n1 rank at end of season.

Same as -wait for it- Federer n Djokovic.



Times as n1 (ranking born 1973)



6 Sampras

5 Connors

5 Federer

5 Djokovic

5 Nadal

4 McEnroe

4 Lendl

2 Borg

2 Edberg

2 Hewitt

1 Nastase

Wilander

Courier

Agassi

Kuerten

Roddick

Murray — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 14, 2019