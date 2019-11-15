India escaped with a 1-1 draw after an injury-time goal saved them the blushes against lower-ranked Afghanistan in their FifaWorld Cup Qualifier match here on Thursday.

The result meant the 106-ranked India remained winless in their qualifying campaign so far.

When the visitors seemed headed for their second defeat, substitute Seiminlen Doungel (90+3) provided India with a lifeline, outjumping his markers to head one into the far post.

Afghanistan had taken the lead through Zelfagar Nazary’s strike (45+1), putting India on the backfoot.

India remained at the fourth position in Group E with three points from four matches, while Afghanistan continued to be on the third with four points.

Twitter wasn’t a very happy place despite the late equaliser from India as many rued India’s failure to take maximum points from the game.

India have now gone winless in the last 7 games. Last time the #BlueTigers faced a similar streak was back in 2015 in their opening 9 games under Stephen Constantine. Repeat.



Wins after 9 games in-charge:

Constantine 2

Stimac 1#IndianFootball #FIFAWCQ #AFGIND #BackTheBlue — Aditya Warty (@AnalystAdi) November 14, 2019

Good late goal, but still not celebrating. Second game in a row where we were supposed to win and ended up nearly losing. And please, no Viking clap #AFGIND — Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) November 14, 2019

Shouldn't be satisfied with that result. Chhetri missed a handful of chances, barely any attacking promise shown in the first half, and far too many fouls committed. Still winless in the World Cup qualifiers. Three points from four games. #AFGIND #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/1BkcCQZjrL — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) November 14, 2019

It finishes 1-1 for India and Afghanistan. And despite the stoppage time equaliser from Doungel this is still a big reality check for Igor Stimac. — Ujwal Kr Singh (@UjwalKS) November 14, 2019

Despite the disappointing result against a lower-ranked team, there were a few performances that deserved some praise. Doungel who was selected in the Indian squad after an impressive showing in the Indian Super League, scored his first international goal.

His goal was set-up by FC Goa teammate Brandon Fernandes who also assisted India’s late equaliser against Bangladesh.

Gurpreet, Brandon-Adil, Brandon-Len and we have 3 points in 4 games. Hard Luck @IndianFootball! Lets gets all 3 against Oman in 4 days time. #AFGIND #IndianFootball — Anant Tyagi (@AnanTyagi_) November 14, 2019

Well told you'll he is the best midfielder....soon turning into the best player for India....Brandon Fernandes deserved than number 10....once again bailed out India #AFGIND #IndianFootball @fni @Blue_Tigers_ — Ashlesh Ajgaonkar (@imashlesh) November 14, 2019

However, there was also some criticism directed at coach Igor Stimac after India failed to win another game under his tutelage.

Tactically you’d have to say the Indian coach looks very one dimensional during a game, waiting to see if he tweaks a few things during the halftime break #AFGIND #IndianFootball — Arjun Pandit (@Arjun599) November 14, 2019

Counted four points from last two games when fixtures were announced. Back to reality with two points now. Don't know what @soosairajmichal must do to get into this muddled Indian side. This team can surely perform better. #IndianFootball #AFGIND — Sudarshan Venkatesan (@SrinzzzLFC) November 14, 2019

Every qualifying campaign begins with optimism and then descends into the farce of calculating permutations and combinations based on other teams' results. Nothing has changed. #IndianFootball #AFGIND pic.twitter.com/4JlB9Zhwgz — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) November 14, 2019