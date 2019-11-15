The Indian Premier League trading window has seen plenty of action as teams get ready for the player auctions ahead of the 2020 IPL season.

Shikhar Dhawan made the headlines with a move to Delhi Capitals during last season’s window and this year’s window has also seen plenty of big names switching teams.

The ongoing window that shut on November 14 was one of the busiest trade windows in the IPL.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane were the most notable players to be traded this window. Ashwin and Rahane both joined Delhi Capitals from King XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

Delhi have been busy in the trade window again after signing Dhawan last year. After the window shuts, it will be interesting to see what strategies teams adopt in the auctions in Kolkata on November 19. BCCI has already announced that all the teams will have an additional budget of Rs 3 crore in addition to the balance remaining from their Rs 85 crore from last year’s auction.

Here is the full list of players transferred in this IPL trade window.

Full list of players traded: