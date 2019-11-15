Opener Mayank Agarwal continued his rich vein of form as he slammed his second Test double hundred during India’s first Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Friday.

The Karnataka batsman consumed 303 deliveries en route to his double hundred and brought it up in style after he smashed spinner Mehidy Hassan for a six. He eventually got out to the same bowler after mistiming his slog-sweep straight to fielder Abu Jayed at deep mid-wicket. But not before he had hit eight sixes in a match, finishing with 243 runs on board.

Agarwal received a huge applause from the crowd along with a standing ovation from his teammates as he made his way back to the pavilion after becoming the second fastest cricketer in history to score the second double century in Tests.

Here is how Twitter celebrated Agarwal’s spectacular century:

When I set eyes on Mayank Agarwal the first time, it was during the under 19 WC in NZ, he looked a little replica of Virender Sehwag. Today he got to his 200 in true Sehwag style! 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#MayankAgarwal — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 15, 2019

Great example of how to cement your place. Having toiled for so long, Mayank Agarwal is making his opportunity, and form, count. This is a classy double. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 15, 2019

2nd Test double ton in just 8 matches - What. A. Player! 👏



Chhaa rahe ho, Mayank paaji! #SaddaPunjab #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/lBnDl3aQcc — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) November 15, 2019

mayank sending a few outdoor in indore #oksorry #INDvBAN — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 15, 2019

2️⃣4️⃣3️⃣ runs

3️⃣3️⃣0️⃣ balls

2️⃣8️⃣ fours

8️⃣ sixes



A spectacular innings from Mayank Agarwal comes to an end 👏



No Indian has ever hit more sixes in a Test innings 💥#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/HdDB6TUUzM — ICC (@ICC) November 15, 2019

Lovely to see Kohli signal from the dressing room towards Mayank the need to convert this into a double ton. Liked the intensity with which Mayank responded by giving a thumbs up — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) November 15, 2019

Second Test Double 💯👏👏👏👏



Mayank Agarwal is making Test cricket look ridiculously easy 😲



🇮🇳 365/4 (98.5)#INDvBAN #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 15, 2019

Mayank Agrawal now has a healthy first innings lead over Bangladesh #INDvsBAN @mayankcricket — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) November 15, 2019

Mayank signals to Virat about 200 hundred, Virat says 300 now. pic.twitter.com/FNscqThbjL — Ghatta (@Kattehaiklu) November 15, 2019

I've seen a lot of cricket but there is something undoubtedly satisfying about Mayank Agarwal smashing spinners as an opener in Test cricket. #INDvBAN — Manya (@CSKian716) November 15, 2019

His fine knock ensured that India managed to increase their lead to 343 runs at stumps on the second day. The right-handed batsman now has scored three hundreds in his last five Test innings, highlighting his consistency.

Mayank Agarwal is the second Indian batsman to reach 200 with a six in Tests.



First was Rohit Sharma in the last Test v SA. #IndvBan — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 15, 2019

Teams with double-centuries in most consecutive Tests:

4 India v SA & Bdesh 2019

3 Sri Lanka v SA & Pak 2004

3 India v Eng & Bdesh 2016/17 — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) November 15, 2019

Indian openers with two double tons in a season:



Vinoo Mankand, 1955/56

Mayank Agarwal, 2019/20*#INDvBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 15, 2019

First 12 Test innings:



Gavaskar: 65, 67*, 116, 64*, 1, 117*, 124, 220, 4, 53, 57, 24 (912 Runs)



Mayank: 76, 42, 77, 5, 16, 55, 4, 215, 7, 108, 10, 243 (858 Runs) — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 15, 2019

Fewest innings to two 200s



05 Vinod Kambli

12 MAYANK AGARWAL

13 Don Bradman

14 Lawrence Rowe

15 Graeme Smith

16 Wally Hammond#INDvBAN — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 15, 2019

Agarwal, who made his Test debut earlier this year during India’s tour of Australia, maintained his fine run at home. During India’s 3-0 series clean sweep against South Africa last month, the opener scored 340 runs from just four innings that included two centuries.

Resuming play on day two at 86/1 after earlier bowling out Bangladesh for 150 during the first innings, Agarwal stitched a 89-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara.

India lost skipper Virat Kohli for a duck soon but Agarwal and Rahane struck a 190-run stand to strengthen India’s lead. Before his dismissal, he was also involved in a 121-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who remained unbeaten on 58.

India finished the day at 493/6, scoring more than 400 runs during the course of the three sessions.