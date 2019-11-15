Opener Mayank Agarwal continued his rich vein of form as he slammed his second Test double hundred during India’s first Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Friday.
The Karnataka batsman consumed 303 deliveries en route to his double hundred and brought it up in style after he smashed spinner Mehidy Hassan for a six. He eventually got out to the same bowler after mistiming his slog-sweep straight to fielder Abu Jayed at deep mid-wicket. But not before he had hit eight sixes in a match, finishing with 243 runs on board.
Agarwal received a huge applause from the crowd along with a standing ovation from his teammates as he made his way back to the pavilion after becoming the second fastest cricketer in history to score the second double century in Tests.
Here is how Twitter celebrated Agarwal’s spectacular century:
His fine knock ensured that India managed to increase their lead to 343 runs at stumps on the second day. The right-handed batsman now has scored three hundreds in his last five Test innings, highlighting his consistency.
Agarwal, who made his Test debut earlier this year during India’s tour of Australia, maintained his fine run at home. During India’s 3-0 series clean sweep against South Africa last month, the opener scored 340 runs from just four innings that included two centuries.
Resuming play on day two at 86/1 after earlier bowling out Bangladesh for 150 during the first innings, Agarwal stitched a 89-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara.
India lost skipper Virat Kohli for a duck soon but Agarwal and Rahane struck a 190-run stand to strengthen India’s lead. Before his dismissal, he was also involved in a 121-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who remained unbeaten on 58.
India finished the day at 493/6, scoring more than 400 runs during the course of the three sessions.