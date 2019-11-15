Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said his side needs a change in culture just like the current Indian team, which can now rely on its pacers to win Test matches even at home.

Domingo was the South Africa coach in the 2015 Test series when India spinners wreaked havoc on rank turners to defeat the Proteas. “There’s no doubt that in the past that India backed themselves to win at home on spinning pitches,” Domingo said.

He added, “Now I don’t think that’s the case. I think they are backing themselves against any team on good pitches. There’s definitely a mindset shift.

“It is something that Bangladesh also needs to do by trying to develop fast bowlers, prepare wickets that help fast bowlers. India no longer rely on spinners. They will prepare good wickets and back their fast bowlers to do the business.”

Bangladesh are missing a third seamer in Indore. Domingo explained his predicament: “The structure of the team needs to change. It is very hard to play with two seamers. We definitely need to find a third seamer who can bat. There’s Saifuddin but he is struggling with injuries.

“They have won 13 Test wins in 115 matches. It has been happening for a long time. I need to discuss these things with the selectors and captain, and plan a way forward. Otherwise the results are going to be the same.”

The South African wants fresh faces in the team even if it means losing a few matches. “If it means that we need to go with some new faces and struggle for a period of time, I don’t think it is any different to what is happening at the moment. There are some fantastic players in our side that needs to be respected. We need to value their performances for Bangladesh but we also need to take decision in the best interest of the team.”

Domingo also pointed out that using T20 specialists in ODIs and Tests is not working well for the Tigers. “I think trying to siphon out the T20 into one side and Test match guys into one side is something that I am grappling with. After this last T20 series and the first few days of the Test, I am starting to get an understanding.”