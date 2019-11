Rafael Nadal bowed out of the ATP Finals on Friday but not before securing the No 1 spot in the year-end rankings for a fifth time.

The 33-year-old defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in his final round-robin match but Alexander Zverev’s win against Daniil Medvedev meant he had to exit the tournament before the semi-final stage.

Nadal is now tied with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Jimmy Connors in the all-time list for most year-end finishes as world No 1. American Pete Sampras leads that list, having ended the year at the top of the rankings six times.

This year in men’s tennis was once again dominated by the ‘Big Three’ of this generation. Since 2007, Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have together finished as the top three-ranked players at the end of the year on eight occasions.

Federer is 38-years-old, Nadal is 33, and Djokovic is 32, but all three continue to set the pace on the ATP Tour.

Here’s a table that shows the dominance that these three players have had in men’s tennis for a decade and a half: