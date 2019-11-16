LeBron James is 34 years old. He is going to turn 35 in December. But as with so many other great players around us, he continues to show that age is little more than a number.

The four-time Most Valuable Player, who is finally fully fit again, dropped a monstrous dunk in Los Angeles Lakers’ game against Sacramento Kings. And when you this all-angle video shows you why it was special.

In the second quarter of the game at the Staples Centre, James took off from the free-throw line and dropped a dunk over Nemanja Bjelica of Kings.

Bjelica, a 6-foot-8 centre, decided to defend but the LA Lakers player dunked over him before giving him a stare which got the crowd involved.

With age, James has slowly moved from being a crowd-pleasing dunker to a more fundamental and playmaking role. But the dunk over Bjelica was a reminder of how James can still mesmerise us all when the mood takes him.

The dunk has to be an early favourite for the dunk-of-the-year.