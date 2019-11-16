Badminton, Hong Kong Open semi-finals Live: Kidambi Srikanth faces local favourite Cheuk Yiu Lee
Srikanth is the lone Indian shuttler in fray at the BWF World Tour Super 500 event.
(Catch the live updates of Kidambi Srikanth and Cheuk Yiu Lee here)
Live updates
Game 1: Lee 4: 0 Srikanth: A couple of unforced errors from Srikanth and a couple of pin-point smashed puts Lee in the lead. The home crowd are getting behind the local boy. Not the start the Indian wanted.
4:57 pm: Srikanth may have missed out on crucial match practice coming into this contest as Olympic champion Chen Long retired due to injury.
4:55 pm: The former world No 1 is on the rise. Can he end his Superseries drought here? The Indian has the measure of his opponent in head-to-head meetings in the past.
4:50 pm: It’s time for the semi-finals. Srikanth has reached the last-four stage for the first time in eight months. Jonatan Christie and Anthony Ginting will clash in in the all-Indonesian second semi-final.
Kidambi Srikanth will be aiming to seal a spot in the final as he goes up against local favourite Lee Cheuk Yiu in the semi-finals of the 2019 Hong Kong Open on Saturday.
Srikanth, the lone Indian shuttler in fray at the BWF World Tour Super 500 event was earlier handed a spot in a last four after his opponent Chen Long retired hurt during the previous game.
This is the first time that the Guntur-born shuttler, currently ranked 13 in the BWF rankings, has managed to make it to last eight on the BWF World Tour in seven months. Cheuk Yiu heads into the semis having defeated Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the previous contest.
Srikanth and Cheuk Yiu have face each other only one occasion. It was at the 2018 India Open, where the Indian won in straight games.