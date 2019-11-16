Ruthless India continued their domination at home as they dismantled Bangladesh an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday.

After completing a 3-0 Test clean sweep against South Africa earlier last month, Virat Kohli and Co are on course for another home series whitewash following a clinical victory against their Asian rivals, where they shone with both bat and ball.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 213 in the final session after their gamble to bat first during the toss which backfired badly against the Indian pace attack.

Shami’s fellow fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma shared three wickets between them after India declared their first innings on 493/6, with a lead of 343 runs. The standout performer during second innings was opener Mayank Agarwal, who notched up his second double hundred.

By virtue of the win, Virat Kohli also surpassed MS Dhoni as the only Indian captain to win more Tests by innings margin.

Here are few key stats from India’s dominant victory in Indore:

India's seam bowlers induced 27.9% false shots in this match. Since 2006 in Tests, only on two other occasions have induced false shots more often in a match.



Seven out of the top 10 instances here have come since 2018. This ruthless attack is getting better & better. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/BvC3G9Vzpa — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 16, 2019

This is India’s sixth consecutive victory in Tests.

This is also India’s eighth consecutive victory at Indore in international cricket.#INDvBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 16, 2019

India's bowling - 1st ten overs (last six inngs)

33/3

35/2

37/3

26/4

13/2

20/2 (last)



All 16 wickets taken by pace bowlers

Umesh 8, Shami 5, Ishant 3#INDvBAN — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 16, 2019

Teams with double-centuries in most consecutive Tests:

4 India v SA & Bdesh 2019

3 Sri Lanka v SA & Pak 2004

3 India v Eng & Bdesh 2016/17 — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) November 15, 2019

2019 is the best year for fast bowlers in last 105 years. The strike rate of pacers in Tests this year is 48.4, the best since 1913. Lot of credit for this goes to India's pace attack - 76 wickets this year at a strike-rate of 33.7. #IndvBD — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 16, 2019

India - % Spin Overs - Last Six Tests at Home



v BAN, 1st Test - 36.8%

v SA, 3rd Test - 63.4%

v SA, 2nd Test - 63.4%

v SA, 1st Test - 73.3%

v WI, 2nd Test - 72.6%

v WI, 1st Test - 73.5%#INDvBAN — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 16, 2019

Three consecutive innings wins for India



1992/93

I & 22 r v Eng Chennai

I & 15 r v Eng Mumbai

I & 13 r v Zim Delhi



1993/94

I & 119 r v SL Lucknow

I & 95 r v SL Bengaluru

I & 17 r v SL A'bad



2019/20

I & 137 r v SA Pune

I & 202 r v SA Ranchi

I & 130 r v Ban Indore#INDvBAN — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 16, 2019

Indian captains with most innings wins in Tests:

10 Virat Kohli

9 MS Dhoni

8 Mohammad Azharuddin

7 Sourav Ganguly

2 Polly Umrigar / Kapil Dev / Rahul Dravid#INDvBAN — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 16, 2019

Most runs in a day's play for India



443/1 Day 2 vs SL Mumbai BS 2009/10

417/2 Day 1 vs SL Kanpur 2009/10

407/5 Day 2 vs Ban Indore 2019/20 *

399/3 Day 1 vs SL Galle 2017

390/5 Day 2 vs Ban Mirpur 2009/10#INDvBAN — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 15, 2019