Ruthless India continued their domination at home as they dismantled Bangladesh an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday.
After completing a 3-0 Test clean sweep against South Africa earlier last month, Virat Kohli and Co are on course for another home series whitewash following a clinical victory against their Asian rivals, where they shone with both bat and ball.
Bangladesh were bowled out for 213 in the final session after their gamble to bat first during the toss which backfired badly against the Indian pace attack.
Shami’s fellow fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma shared three wickets between them after India declared their first innings on 493/6, with a lead of 343 runs. The standout performer during second innings was opener Mayank Agarwal, who notched up his second double hundred.
By virtue of the win, Virat Kohli also surpassed MS Dhoni as the only Indian captain to win more Tests by innings margin.
Here are few key stats from India’s dominant victory in Indore: