More than 28,000 people attended the Paulista Championship or Sao Paulo state championships finals. Apart from the record attendance, the Arena Corinthians also saw a form of ‘protest’ for the inequality between men’s and women’s pay in Brazil.

When Vic Albuquerque scored the first goal of the match between Corinthians and Sao Paulo on Saturday, the official scoreboard displayed the score in a different manner. Instead of the usual 1-0, the scoreboard read ‘0.8-0’ in favour of Corinthians.

The scoreline was to show the pay gap between men and women in Brazil. According to IBGE data, women earn about 20 percent less than men in the country for the same work.

When Corinthians took the lead in the final of the São Paulo women's football championship today, the official scoreboard flashed Corinthians 0.8 - 0 São Paulo, to highlight recent research showing women in Brazil earn 20% less than men for the same work. pic.twitter.com/omLsW9iIlR — Euan Marshall (@euanmarshall) November 16, 2019

The initiative to show the score in an unusual manner was a partnership between the Paulista Football Federation and United Nations Women.

Corinthians, one of the most successful women’s team in the world, won the final 3-0 against their arch-rivals or as the scoreboard will tell you: 2.6-0.