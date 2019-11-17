Prithvi Shaw returned to professional cricket in style on Sunday with a fine knock for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy against Assam.

The right-hander opened the batting at the Wankhede Stadium and scored a 39-ball 63, with seven fours and two sixes. His effort propelled Mumbai to a massive score of 206/5 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat first.

Watch Shaw’s innings here

Shaw, who was banned for failing a dope test, is making a comeback with the ongoing domestic T20 tournament.

The 20-year-old was suspended from all forms of cricket by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for a (retrospective) period of eight months in July after failing a dope test during the Mushtaq Ali Trophy in March and his ban ends on Friday.

Shaw, who made a memorable Test debut for India against the West Indies, last played in the Indian Premier League.