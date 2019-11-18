Hobart Hurricanes wicketkeeper Emily Smith was on Monday banned for the remainder of the Women Big Bash League season after breaching Cricket Australia’s stringent anti-corruption policy.

The reason: posting team news in advance on her social media handle.

According to cricket.com.au, “Smith posted a video in her personal Instagram account taken from within the restricted Player and Match Official Area (PMOA) of West Park in Burnie on November 2, that included details on the Hurricanes’ line-up for their match against Sydney Thunder.”

In a cruel twist of fate, the leak happened for a match where even the toss did not take place. The match was washed out without a ball being bowled.

The reason there is a strict rule in place is that details of the first XI line-up can be used by individuals betting on games, including fantasy competitions with cash prizes.

The video was reportedly posted about an hour before the scheduled start of play, a statement from Cricket Australia confirmed.

Smith accepted the sanction for breaching Article 2.3.2 of the anti-corruption code and is ineligible to participate in any form of cricket for one year, with nine months of those 12 suspended.

The three remaining months will see her ruled out of the remainder of the WBBL season, while she will also be unable to play in the 50-over Women’s National Cricket League according to reports.

Article 2.3.2 of Cricket Australia’s Anti-Corruption Code prohibits, “disclosing Inside Information to any person (with or without Reward) where the Participant knew or might reasonably have known that such disclosure might lead to the information being used in relation to Betting in relation to any match or event.”

Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security Sean Carroll said while Smith did not intend to breach the code, players were well aware of their obligations.

“Since the commencement of the WBBL, Cricket Australia has had in place a robust anti-corruption program. We have been working with Emily throughout the process and Emily now understands the mistake she made,” Carroll added.