Sanjeev Rajput missed out on making the final of the men’s 3-positions rifle event by a point as Indian shooters fell short of the medals rounds on competition day one of the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Final (Rifle/Pistol), which began in Putian, China, on Tuesday.

Rajput, aiming for this third Olympics come Tokyo 2020, shot 1153 to claim ninth spot in a low-scoring qualification round. Polish shooter Tomasz Bartnik took the eighth and final qualification spot with an effort of 1154.

The Indian would have made it through even if he had tied with Tomasz, given he had two more inner 10s than the Pole.

Akhil Sheoran, the second Indian to have made the cut in this prestigious ISSF season-ending showpiece, finished further back on 13th on a score of 1147.

In the women’s 3P event, India’s Anjum Moudgil also finished outside the top eight final qualifying spots, shooting a score of 1147 to finish in 13th position overall.

Rising Czech star Filip Nepejchal and Briton Seonaid Mcintosh took day one honours, winning the men’s and women’s 50m rifle 3-positions gold medals respectively.

India did not have any podium finishes on the opening day of the season-ending event in Putian, China.

Day two Wednesday also has two finals on the schedule, the women’s 25m Pistol and the men’s rapid fire pistol. Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker will carry Indian hopes in the women’s event while Anish Bhanwala has made the cut in the men’s event.