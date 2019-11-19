2022 World Cup qualifiers, Oman vs India live updates: Sahal dropped, Farukh and Manvir start
A loss in Muscat will virtually send India out of reckoning as far as the 2022 World Cup qualification is concerned.
Live updates
7.55 pm: Here’s how the hosts Oman line-up in Muscat.
Starting XI: Ali Al Habsi (GK), Harib Al Saadi, Mohammed Al Musallami, Amran Said Al-Hidi, Saad Al Mukhaini, Ali Sulaiman Al-Busaidi, Ahmed Al Mahauri, Mohsin Al Khaldi, Al Mandhar Al Alawi, Mohammed Mubarak Al-Ghafri, Muhsein Saleh Al Ghassani
7.50 pm: The team sheets are out. Igor Stimac makes three changes from their previous game against Afghanistan with Mandar Rao Dessai, Pritam Kotal and Sahal Abdul Samad all on the bench. Nishu Kumar makes his first start under Igor Stimac.
7.30 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of Oman vs India as the Blue Tigers seek their first win of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign!
Having secured just three points from four games in an increasingly disappointing 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, the Indian football team will hope to pick up their first win when face Oman in a do-or-die clash in Muscat on Tuesday.
A first half strike from Sunil Chhetri gave India hopes of beating Oman in the first leg in Guwahati in September but it ultimately turned out to be so-near-yet-so-far as the Gulf nation struck twice in the final 10 minutes to outwit the home side.
Oman are coming into this match after an emphatic 4-1 win over Bangladesh at home on November 14.
India, on the other hand, are struggling after an impressive goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar as they needed late equalisers in their identical 1-1 draws against lower-ranked Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
After three draws and a defeat, India are fourth in the Group E table with three points while Oman are second with nine points from four matches. Qatar are on top with 10 points from four matches.
An upset win over Oman will certainly keep Igor Stimac’s side in the hunt for a next round berth but a loss will virtually send India out of reckoning as far as the 2022 World Cup qualification is concerned.
Both the teams have faced each other on eight occasions, with the Blue Tigers having won only match while losing on five occasions.